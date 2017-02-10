RSS
February 10, 2017 0541 GMT

Publish Date: Fri, 10 Feb 2017 19:22:50 GMT
US wrestling official: 2017 World Cup an example of diplomacy between nations

Iran’s freestyle wrestler Fardin Masoumi (L) and American Tervel Dlagnev fight during Iran’s Takhti Wrestling Cup at the Azadi stadium in the Iranian capital of Tehran in 2009.
VAHID SALEMI/AP

USA Wrestling Executive Director Rich Bender said the 2017 Freestyle World Cup is an impressive example of diplomacy between the people of Iran and the US through sport.

USA wrestling team will participate in the 2017 Freestyle World Cup to be held in the western Iranian province of Kermanshah on February 16 and 17, Tasnim News Agency reported.

"This tour continues a long history of goodwill and cooperation between the United States and Iran through wrestling, which is an impressive example of diplomacy between the people of these nations through sport,'' Bender said.

"This is an important international competition, and we look forward to competing against the world's best wrestling teams."

"We're going to respect the laws and orders of those in leadership positions in government and figure out how to embrace those and work with them to secure proper documentation for athletes to come here and us to go there," Bender told the Associated Press.

Competition draws have been released and the United States is in Pool A with Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia. Pool B's teams are Iran, Turkey, India and Mongolia.

Each team will take on its pool partners on February 16 to determine placements against opponents from the other pool on the next day.

 

                                               

   
