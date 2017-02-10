RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

February 10, 2017 0542 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:177393
Publish Date: Fri, 10 Feb 2017 19:24:17 GMT
Service: Sport

Iran’s Abadan to host Greco-Roman World Cup 2017

Iran’s Abadan to host Greco-Roman World Cup 2017
MOHAMMAD HOSSEIN TAGHI/tasnimnews.com

The executive committee of United World Wrestling chose the Iranian southwestern city of Abadan, Khuzestan province, as host of Greco-Roman World Cup 2017.

The prestigious competition will be held on March 16 and 17, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Iran has hosted the past four editions of the Greco-Roman World Cup.

A total of eight teams in two groups of four will take part in the tournament.

The Freestyle World Cup 2017 is also to be held in the Iranian city of Kermanshah on February 16 and 17.

Wrestling world cups have been held every year since the 1973 tournament. They began as dual-meet competitions for the top teams on each continent, but now feature the top teams in the rankings of the previous year's world championships.

   
KeyWords
Iran
Abadan
host
IranDaily
 
Resource: Tasnim News Agency
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0452 sec