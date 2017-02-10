Iran’s Abadan to host Greco-Roman World Cup 2017

The executive committee of United World Wrestling chose the Iranian southwestern city of Abadan, Khuzestan province, as host of Greco-Roman World Cup 2017.

The prestigious competition will be held on March 16 and 17, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Iran has hosted the past four editions of the Greco-Roman World Cup.

A total of eight teams in two groups of four will take part in the tournament.

The Freestyle World Cup 2017 is also to be held in the Iranian city of Kermanshah on February 16 and 17.

Wrestling world cups have been held every year since the 1973 tournament. They began as dual-meet competitions for the top teams on each continent, but now feature the top teams in the rankings of the previous year's world championships.