RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

February 10, 2017 0541 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:177394
Publish Date: Fri, 10 Feb 2017 19:25:01 GMT
Service: Iran

Bombings in eastern Mosul kill five

Bombings in eastern Mosul kill five

Iraqi officials said two suicide bombings in eastern Mosul, including one that hit a popular restaurant, killed five people and wounded over a dozen others.

Iraqi forces declared eastern Mosul liberated from the Daesh terrorist group weeks ago, allowing for a semblance of normalcy to return to that part of the city, AP reported.

According to military officials, the restaurant attack on Friday killed four people and wounded seven while the second attack targeted a checkpoint in the Nour neighborhood, killing one solider and wounded seven people. Three soldiers were among the wounded in that explosion.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks, which bore the hallmarks of Daesh.

All officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to talk to reporters.

 

   
KeyWords
bomb
Iraq
Mosul
IranDaily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1384 sec