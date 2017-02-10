Bombings in eastern Mosul kill five

Iraqi officials said two suicide bombings in eastern Mosul, including one that hit a popular restaurant, killed five people and wounded over a dozen others.

Iraqi forces declared eastern Mosul liberated from the Daesh terrorist group weeks ago, allowing for a semblance of normalcy to return to that part of the city, AP reported.

According to military officials, the restaurant attack on Friday killed four people and wounded seven while the second attack targeted a checkpoint in the Nour neighborhood, killing one solider and wounded seven people. Three soldiers were among the wounded in that explosion.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks, which bore the hallmarks of Daesh.

All officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to talk to reporters.