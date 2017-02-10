Iran’s Jamshidiyan wins omnium cycling silver in Asian meet

Sports Desk

Iran’s young cyclist Amir-Hossein Jamshidiyan snatched a silver medal in the men's cycling omnium at the 37th Asian Track Cycling Championships in India on Friday, to raise his country’s medal tally to five.

He, who had earlier — on Tuesday — earned a gold medal for the Iranian squad in the junior scratch race event of the tournament at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium velodrome in the Indian capital city of New Delhi, finished in the second place after a four-lap race on the last day of the tournament, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Prior Jamshidiyan’s silver, Iranian cyclists had collected two golds and two silvers.

The meet kicked off on February 6, 2017.