Police disperse protests against Turkish university purges

Police used tear gas to disperse protesters trying to enter Ankara University to denounce a government decree that dismissed 330 academics. At least five protesters were detained.

The academics were among some 4,500 civil servants that were sacked Tuesday under the state of emergency declared following a failed coup attempt in July, AP reported.

On Friday, police dispersed students, teachers, civic society representatives and some opposition legislators who gathered outside the prestigious faculty of political science, where some 20 staff members were dismissed.

Some had signed a declaration for renewed peace efforts with the Kurdish rebels which angered the government.

April 16 set for vote

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday rubber-stamped controversial constitutional changes that will boost president's powers, paving the way for a referendum on the legislation in April, AFP reported.

The government said the proposals to create an executive presidency will simplify the government structure, but opponents fear they will lead to one-man rule in Turkey.

"People will have the final say," Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said in comments carried by the Anadolu Agency, announcing that the referendum would take place on April 16.

Parliament in January approved a new 18-article constitution to create an executive presidency in the NATO member state along the lines of the system in France and the United States.

Brawls erupted between lawmakers during debates over the bill, highlighting the divisive nature of the changes, the most far-reaching constitutional shift since the creation of modern Turkey in 1923.

Erdogan approved the legislation six months after the attempted coup against him by a rogue military faction in July last year.

Under the new constitution, the president will have strengthened executive powers to directly appoint top public officials including ministers.

The post of prime minister, currently held by Erdogan loyalist Binali Yildirim, would be replaced with one or more vice presidents.

Erdogan's supporters say the changes are necessary for effective government and to avoid fragile and unstable coalitions that were a feature of Turkey's political scene in the past.

The bill also calls for parliamentary and presidential elections to be held at the same time, with the draft giving November 3, 2019 as the date of the next ballot.

The referendum campaign is due to formally kick off on February 25, with Kurtulmus expressing hope that it would reflect "the maturity of Turkish democracy."

"Everyone – those who say 'yes' and those who say 'no' will express their views," he said.

The main opposition has accused Erdogan of trying to decapitate Parliament.