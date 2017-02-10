Iran defeated by Japan in international basketball friendly

Sports Desk

Iran’s men conceded a 74-85 defeat to Japan in an international basketball friendly in the northernmost of the East Asian country’s main islands, Hokkaido, on Friday.

Iran lost the first three quarters 14-17, 16-21, 18-24 and won the last one 26-23, varzesh3.com reported.

Mohammad Jamshidi with 22 points and 6 assists was Iran’s top-scorer, followed by Arsalan Kazemi, Sajjad Mashaiekhi and Rouzbeh Arghavan with 18, 14 and 12 points, respectively, as the other Iranian players who tallied more than 10 points.

The Iranian team plays another friendly fixture against Japan today following which it will return to Iran.

The Iranian squad comprises Arghavan, Jamshidi, Kazemi, Mashaiekhi, Behnam Yakhchali, Vahid Delirzahan, Saleh Foroutan, Salar Monji, Amir-Hossein Azari, Amir-Hossein Khandan-Pour, Shayan Pour-Kaveh and Amir-Hossein Rezaei-Far.