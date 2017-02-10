Iran’s Ezzatolahi joins Russian Anzhi Makhachkala

Iranian rising star Saeid Ezzatolahi joined Russian Premier League club Anzhi Makhachkala on loan from Rostov which plays in the same league.

The 20-year-old international defensive midfielder had earlier extended his contract with Rostov for 30 months, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Ezzatolahi came up through Malavan’s youth academy and impressed from an early age, making his first team debut in 2012 as the youngest ever player of the Iranian Persian Gulf Pro League at the age of 16.

He has earned a number of accolades since then, including the young player of the year award of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Ezzatolahi became the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Iran national football team at the age of 19 years and 42 days, after scoring a solitary goal in his side’s 3–1 victory against Turkmenistan in November 2015.

Football Club Anzhi Makhachkala is a Russian football club based in Makhachkala, capital of the Republic of Dagestan. Founded in 1991, the club currently stands 11th in the table with 20 points from 17 games.