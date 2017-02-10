US court ruling against travel ban big loss for Trump: Analyst

A US federal appeals court has rejected a request from the Justice Department to restore President Donald Trump’s executive order banning citizens of seven Muslim countries from entering the United States.

Roozbeh Aliabadi, managing partner at Global Growth Partners, believes the US Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals’ unanimous ruling was a “victory” for the US Constitution, adding that it was a “big loss” for Trump and his administration that signed and implemented such a controversial executive order.

“Therefore this time the constitution won and the executive branch had a big loss and definitely this is going to be good news for checks and balances in the US government, and also Trump will see that he cannot sign executive orders without consulting the broader Department of Justice, consulting his legal aids and talking to the legislative branch,” the analyst told Press TV in an interview on Friday.

He also noted that all the three judges on the appeals court indicated that none of the seven Muslim-majority countries included in the travel ban had anything to do with terrorism. Therefore, he said, they did not perceive it as a national security issue or a threat to the United States.

Aliabadi further predicted that if the ruling goes to the Supreme Court, it will most likely stay as it is, arguing that the term “Muslim ban” in Trump’s statements will be used against him in the courts.

Commenting on Trump’s tweet about the ruling, the analyst said that the president will not have a good chance of winning the case.

Minutes after the ruling was made public, a visibly angry Trump tweeted his reaction: "SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!"

However, the analyst expressed doubt that this issue would set up a showdown between the two branches of the US government.