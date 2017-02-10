Saudi regime regards opponents of Israeli policies as enemy: Houthi

The leader of Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement says Saudi Arabia is in cahoots with Israel, and therefore considers anyone opposing the policies of the Tel Aviv regime as its own enemy.

Addressing his followers in a Friday afternoon speech in the northern city of Sa’ada and on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi stated that the Al Saud regime turns hostile toward any nation that resists the hegemonic acts of US and Israeli authorities in the Middle East region.

He dubbed the Saudi military aggression against his country as one that is actually led by Washington supported by Tel Aviv, stressing that nothing could justify such an onslaught against the Yemeni people.

Houthi also emphasized that Saudi Arabia and its advocates are trying to divest the Yemeni people of their freedom, national pride, motherland as well as their country’s geo-political weight.

"They want to transform us into people who have no will in any issue of their lives. No decision-making power. They want us to be puppets who obey what they want," Houthi commented.

The Ansarullah leader also leveled strident criticism against those Yemenis who are collaborating with Saudi Arabia in its devastating bombardment against Yemen’s infrastructure, saying they are “puppets and slaves of the enemies.”

Houthi underlined that the Saudi military aggression will never succeed to deal a blow to the Yemenis’ steadfastness and resistance.

“Yemenis depend on their will and perseverance more than ever. Yemenis have proved to the whole world that they will never surrender to aggressors. We are targeted by enemies because we want to be free and independent. Yemenis will never accept humiliation and submission to invaders,” he said.

The leader of the Ansarullah movement went on to say that Yemeni soldiers and fighters from allied Popular Committees have inflicted heavy casualties on enemies, and destroyed many of their advanced military vehicles during battles with Saudi forces.

Houthi said Yemen's enemies will continue to suffer from the dire consequences of their military campaign against the Arab country, economic woes in particular, saying the aggressors have now come to realize that war on Yemen will cost them dearly.

He said Yemenis are building capabilities in the fight against aggressors, expressing hope that Yemeni forces will unveil a domestically-developed unmanned aerial vehicle in the near future.

According to the United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, Jamie McGoldrick, the Yemeni conflict has claimed the lives of 10,000 people and left 40,000 others wounded.

McGoldrick told reporters in Sana’a on January 16 that the figure is based on lists of victims gathered by health facilities and the actual number might be higher.

The Saudi war on Yemen was launched in an attempt to bring back the country's former government to power.