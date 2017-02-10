Iranians celebrate 38th anniversary of Islamic Revolution

Rouhani: Bullies will regret threatening Iranians

Millions of Iranians took to the streets across the country to celebrate the 38th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution that overthrew the Pahlavi regime and set the stage for the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

People from all walks of life rallied in different cities and towns across Iran on Friday to celebrate the 38th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

More than 6,000 cameramen and journalists, including 250 foreigners, covered the massive rallies in Tehran and other cities.

High-ranking Iranian officials attended the rallies along with other people to rejoice at the auspicious ceremony.

On February 11, 1979, the Iranian nation’s struggles and protests against the monarchical Pahlavi regime came to fruition under the leadership of Imam Khomeini, the religious and spiritual leader known as the “great architect of the Islamic Republic”.

In the capital Tehran, President Hassan Rouhani addressed demonstrators at Azadi Square, preceded by celebratory parachuting and aerobatics. Senior officials also joined the marches in Tehran.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the Friday rallies, the demonstrators stressed that the US remained Iran’s “Enemy Number One,” and that the Islamic Republic’s security was “non-negotiable”.

The statement said the Iranian nation regarded its “missile power” as the symbol of its “deterrence power,” a guarantee for its national security and its “defensive red line”.

It also stressed continued work to strengthen Iran’s defensive and missile power as a right of the Iranian nation under international law and the United Nations Charter and the rejection of any interference in that regard.

The statement also urged vigilance against enemy plots and called on the administration to take action to foil such schemes.

This year’s rallies are of higher significance and look set to be one of Iran’s biggest as they coincide with a political maelstrom in Washington kicked up by US President Donald Trump and his political point men against Tehran.

Both on the election trail and soon after taking office in January, Trump leveled serious threats against the Islamic Republic, including a pledge to “tear up” the nuclear accord between Tehran and P5+1 states, including the US.

The US president also branded Iran as “terrorist state number one”. He has imposed fresh sanctions and issued an executive order blocking Iranians, among nationals from six other Muslim-majority states, from traveling to America.

President Rouhani hailed Iranians for turning out in millions, saying the rallies are a response to recent threats by new US rulers against Iran.

“This turnout is a response to false remarks by the new White House rulers and the people are telling the world through their presence that the Iranian people must be spoken to with respect and dignity,” Rouhani told the rally.

“The Iranian nation has shown during the past 38 years that it will make anyone who speaks to Iranians with the language of threats regret it,” the president added.

Both in the region and the US, some inexperienced figures have taken over the helm, said Rouhani, warning that “all should now they have to speak with the language of respect and praise in front of the Iranian nation”.

“The nation will respond incisively in the face of threats…. The one who proceeds to threaten our nation and armed forces should know that our nation is united and vigilant and will stand up to ill-wishers,” he added.

The president further said the 1979 revolution freed the country from dependence on foreigners, including the United States, and awarded the people with self-determination.

He enumerated some instances of the country’s recent achievements, which the nation has made through its steadfastness in pursuing its rights and economic interests.

“The whole world has accepted our nuclear right,” he said. “Today, we are happy to see our nuclear industry offering its products to the international community and moving towards the path of international trade,” Rouhani said.

The country now possesses one of the most modern centrifuges at its nuclear facilities, namely IR-8 centrifuge, Rouhani noted.

The Iranian president further praised the country for producing close to three million barrels of oil and condensates over the past year, up by 2.3 percent during the previous year.

He said Iran also managed to repatriate $1.7 billion of its assets frozen in American banks and has taken legal proceedings at The Hague to take back more, Rouhani said.

“Our legal experts, politicians, and diplomats will not yield until they have restored the country’s rights.”