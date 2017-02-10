RSS
February 10, 2017

News ID:177409
Publish Date: Fri, 10 Feb 2017
Service: Iran

Over 100 dead in Brazil as police strike spurs anarchy

Over 100 dead in Brazil as police strike spurs anarchy

More than 100 people have been reported killed during a six-day strike by police in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo, as hundreds of troops patrolled streets attempting to keep order with schools and businesses closed and public transport frozen.

The army mobilized airborne troops and armored vehicles on Thursday to reinforce roughly 1,200 soldiers and federal police trying to contain the chaos in Espirito Santo, a coastal state north of Rio de Janeiro, Reuters reported.

Most of the violence was centered in Vitoria, the state capital and a wealthy port city ringed by golden beaches and filled with mining and petroleum companies.

"We cannot establish definite motives for these killings at this time as the crisis is still ongoing," said Gustavo Tenorio, a spokesman for the police union. "But an initial evaluation by the homicide division seems to indicate that a majority of those who have died were tied to drug trafficking or some other type of crime."

Police in Espirito Santo are demanding a pay rise amid an economic downturn that has hammered public finances in Brazil, with many states struggling to ensure even basic health, education and security services.

There are fears strikes could spread to other cash-strapped states that are not paying police and other public servants on time.

Luiz Pezao, governor of Rio de Janeiro state, one of Brazil's most indebted, has already warned federal officials he may urgently need the backing of troops or federal police soon.

 

 

   
