US troops deployment to Afghanistan failed initiative: Analyst

The commander of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan has called for the deployment of a few thousand more troops in the country.

A political analyst and former American intelligence linguist believes the deployment of more troops to Afghanistan is a “failed initiative” and a “tremendous black eye” on the history of the United States.

“At the same time we are only talking about a few thousand more troops in a country of 33 million people when in fact right now I think there are just under 9,000 troops there with about another 6,000 NATO troops, so you are talking less than 20,000 troops are supposed to be able to help out a country that obviously the government has had no luck whatsoever basically negotiating with the Taliban,” Scott Rickard told press TV in an interview on Friday.

He also stated that the narco-trafficking that the Taliban is involved with is nothing compared to what the US government is operating.

The analyst went on to say that the blood and treasure expended on Afghanistan has not been done to free the Afghan people, but rather "to put money in the pockets of the military industrial complex for 15 years and to make massive amounts of profits of the opium trade."

Rickard further noted that there will be another deployment of troops to Afghanistan because the US generals are very easily "manipulating" President Donald Trump and they are the ones who are calling the shots.

He also said that Trump will do whatever his predecessor Barack Obama would not do.

The analyst further argued that US National Security Adviser Mike Flynn absolutely knows all about the narco-trafficking and the profits that are going into the West from this “600 billion dollar industry”.

“So he is absolutely behind it and he understands that this is a very profitable mission on some sides and the military industrial complex absolutely needs to continue to operate at full strength in order to sustain the economy unfortunately that we are in,” he said in conclusion.