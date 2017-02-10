Japan 'seeks relationship of trust' with Trump

Japan's prime minister says Tokyo wants to build a “relationship of trust” with Washington, highlighting that the economic and trade ties between the two countries are “win-win” under the administration of President Donald Trump.

Shinzo Abe's call for stronger relations with the US came in before the meeting with Trump, in Washington on Friday.

While addressing business leaders, he urged “a new era” of cooperation saying that economic ties would be beneficial for both sides.

“I wish to firmly build a relationship of trust at the leadership level with my visit to the United States, and to show to our people and the world the unwavering alliance between Japan and the United States,” Abe said.

Abe further commented on the American jobs that have been created by Japanese investments in the United States, highlighting that most budget cars sold by Toyota and Honda are "produced in US factories by American workers". He added that US investments by Japanese companies have generated 840,000 jobs and an aggregate sum of $411 billion.

Abe’s comments appeared to be in reference to Trump’s attacks on US companies sending job overseas. "Nobody in Japan complains that his or her job has been taken away by the Americans, because the Japanese has gained in business as well”, the Japanese prime minister added.

Last month, President Trump had taken issue of the US trade deficit with Japan, in addition to threatening to impose a tariff on Toyota, a Japanese car maker.

Abe is also expected to discuss military issues during the meeting and seek for a guarantee of the US military to maintain stability in the region amid the heightening tensions between the United States and China especially over the issue of the South China Sea.

In his address, he also emphasized on the importance of security alliance between Japan and the United States.

Abe was among several heads of state who phoned Trump after his victory in the US presidential election. However, he agitated China with his remarks on the South China Sea and his phone conversation with the Taiwanese counterpart as well as negating the one-China policy.