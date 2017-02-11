‘Frustrated’ Trump’s insistence on Muslim ban ‘unconstitutional’: Analyst

US President Donald Trump has become “frustrated” with the rule of law over his entry ban against people from Muslim countries, says an author and political commentator in Madison, Wisconsin.

Paul Street made the remarks while discussing the a US federal appeals court’s rejection of the Justice Department’s request to restore Trump’s executive order banning citizens of seven Muslim countries from entering the United States.

Trump signed an executive order on January 27 that imposed a temporary travel ban on citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen and placed an indefinite ban on Syrian refugees. The move also suspended admission of all refugees for 120 days.

The new US president thought that his Justice Department would succeed in appealing District Court Judge James Robart’s order which lifted his administration's travel ban last week.

"SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!" he fumed in tweet shortly after the ruling.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on his way to Florida, Trump said he is considering signing a “brand new order” on immigration.

“Trump has been frustrated by the rule of law and by the still independent judiciary in America, in his attempt to illegally and in a racist fashion discriminate against Muslim travelers,” Street told Press TV on Friday.

“Trump claimed that the federal appeals court didn’t even have jurisdiction over the matter, that it didn’t even have say on this matter, which is a completely unconstitutional assertion of unilateral executive authority and that is completely outside the rules of the game of how policy is supposed to be made,” he added.

Describing the situation as a “constitutional deadlock,” the analyst said the case could only be decided by the Supreme Court and that probably was where it was headed.