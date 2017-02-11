Israel police likely to recommend indictment against Netanyahu: Report

Israeli police are likely to recommend that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be indicted over allegations that he has accepted bribes, a report says, as an investigation into the claims nears conclusion.

Israel’s Channel 2 reported on Friday that police, currently conducting the investigation, will likely propose indictment against Netanyahu at the end of the probe in the so-called Case 1000, which involves allegations that the Israeli prime minister received expensive gifts meant to influence policy.

The police investigation in the case is expected to close in the next four to six weeks.

The Israeli premier has already been questioned under caution three times in Case 1000 and is expected to be grilled once more before the inquiry concludes.

Netanyahu is accused of accepting tens of thousands of dollars in gifts from wealthy businessmen. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Fraudulent family?

Recently, Australian billionaire James Packer was summoned by police to testify about allegations that he gave lavish gifts such as free hotel rooms and flights to Netanyahu’s son, Yair, who has also been questioned by police.

Netanyahu and his family have faced several corruption allegations over the past few years, and while multiple investigations have been opened into the claims, Case 1000 is being treated as separate.

Investigators are also looking into allegations that the Israeli prime minister accepted about 1.1 million dollars from French tycoon Arnaud Mimran, who is currently in jail for committing a large-scale carbon-tax fraud.

Netanyahu’s office has admitted that the he had received 40,000 dollars in what it said were contributions from Mimran back in 2001.

Additionally, Israeli police are conducting an inquiry into whether the Netanyahu family received 100,000-150,000 dollars in gifts from Hollywood movie producer Arnon Milchan.

On Friday, Israel’s Channel 10 provided details on the questioning of Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, over the Milchan case.

She has reportedly told investigators that her husband had been busy and thus unaware of the gifts received from Milchan. She has further claimed that the gifts were much less expensive than reports indicated.

As the cases against Netanyahu and his family proceed, including with the prospect of an indictment, his political standing looks increasingly susceptible.