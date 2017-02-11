UK manufacturing ended 2016 strongly

The manufacturing sector grew faster than expected at the end of 2016 as the UK economy continued to defy worries of a downturn following the Brexit vote.

Output from the sector grew by 2.1 percent in December, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, and was up 1.2 percent in the October-to-December quarter, BBC wrote.

However, the ONS warned that December's figure was boosted by output from the 'volatile' pharmaceuticals sector.

Separate ONS data showed the UK's trade deficit narrowed in December.

The deficit in goods and services fell to £3.3 billion from £3.6 billion in November. The ONS said this improvement was mainly due to a £1.1 billion increase in exports of goods to non-EU countries.

For the October-to-December quarter, the deficit narrowed by £5.6 billion to £8.6 billion.

"While both exports and imports grew over 2016, there remains little evidence that the weaker pound has had an effect on the trade balance," said Kate Davies, senior statistician at the ONS.

The pound has fallen by about 17 percent against the US dollar since the Brexit vote in June last year. The fall in sterling makes exports from the UK cheaper overseas, but makes imports more expensive.