As Greece's debt drama rears its head again, what is different this time around?

The next chapter of the Greek debt saga is upon us. Athens is trying to secure an agreement that will unlock funds from a third eurozone rescue program before the country runs out of cash to pay its bills.

Early on Friday, eurozone officials signaled that an accord between Greece and its creditors had been reached to enable smooth disbursement before July, when sizeable payments to the European Central Bank and private creditors are due, according to The Telegraph.

"There is agreement to present a united front to the Greeks," an official told Reuters.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the head of the Eurogroup of finance ministers, dismissed any suggestion that the program was in crisis. He said Greek officials would meet with key players to discuss the rescue package on Friday.

Reuters claimed the meeting would focus on measures that could be required after the current program ends in 2018 if Athens failed to hit its fiscal targets.

Some measures would need to be approved by the Greek parliament, while others could sit on a 'back-up list'.

Here is a rundown of current events in Greece:

What is the problem?

In two words: Greek debt.

The size of Greece's debt is too large to be sustainable in the long term.

It has the biggest debt pile in Europe relative to the size of its economy, and it's only going to get bigger.

How can Greece deal with its debt?

One thing has been clear from the start. Outright debt forgiveness — where debts are simply written off — has never been on the table.

Countries such as Germany have insisted that Greece pays back what it is due, even if payments are stretched out across the rest of the century.

So policymakers got creative.

Short-term measures have already been approved to smooth lumps in Greece's repayments, lock-in low interest rates and remove future rate increases which will cut the debt share by around 20 percentage points.

But the International Monetary Fund, one of Greece's creditors, believes this is not enough.

It repeated this week that Greek debt was on an 'explosive' path, while the country's gross financing needs (GFN) — or the money needed to roll over maturing debts each year — was also set to rise to unsustainable levels in a decade.

This is important because countries including Germany and Finland have made IMF participation a condition of their own involvement in the €86 billion rescue package.

Europe has been 'generous' with debt relief measures so far, the IMF said this week.

However, it called for policymakers to go further and tell investors what, how much and when further debt relief measures will be provided so Greece does not have to keep going cap in hand to Brussels.

Failure to do this would see debt rise to 275 percent of gross domestic product by 2060, the IMF warned.

Glass half empty?

Unnecessarily pessimistic. That's the verdict of Dijsselbloem, who praised Greece this week for being one of the eurozone's star pupils.

"It's surprising because Greece is already doing better than that report describes," he told reporters.

The European Commission (EC) has published its own assessment of debt sustainability in Greece. It believes debt will fall to 100 percent of GDP by 2060.

In fact, the difference between the IMF and EC projections on debt and GFN amount to more than 170 and 40 percent of GDP respectively.

The difference between Brussels' optimism and IMF pessimism is growth.

The EC believes that Greece can live within its means, and for a sustained period of time.

In the European scenario, Greece enjoys an uninterrupted growth spurt, while smooth implementation of austerity measures, a sell-off of state assets and reforms needed to help it hit a primary surplus target (revenues minus expenditure excluding debt interest payments) of 3.5 percent of GDP in 2018 and maintain it for a decade.

The IMF believes this is unrealistic.

After all, only a handful of countries have ever managed to do this. Ireland in the Nineties. Mexico in the Eighties.