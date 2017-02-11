Dubai to roll out electronic medical records system

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced that its electronic medical record system, Salama, will officially be launched this year and rolled out in three phases.

The project aims to provide patients access to their medical record through a patient portal and ensure that the electronic patient medical record is available across the DHA health facilities, a statement said, arabianbusiness.com wrote.

So far, 1.4 million DHA patient medical records and 112 million transactions have been transferred to the Salama system and 11,000 DHA staff will be trained on how to use the system in 2017, it added.

Amani Al Jassmi, director of information technology at the DHA said the first phase will be implemented in April in Rashid Hospital, Dermatology Center, Airport Medical Centers, Dubai Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Center and the Barsha Health Center.

The second phase will be implemented in Dubai Hospital, Dubai Diabetes Center and all Primary Health Care Centers in August while the third phase will be implemented in Latifa Hospital, Hatta Hospital, Thalassemia Center, Dubai Gynecology and Fertility Center and all DHA Medical Fitness Centers in November.

Humaid Al Qatami, chairman and director general of the DHA said that Salama will not only benefit patients by providing them with online access to their medical records but it will help improve patient outcomes by ensuring that the electronic patient file follows the patient across the DHA network of health facilities.

He added that implementation of the project was a "vital milestone for the DHA to achieve the authority’s ambition to move towards digital healthcare".

The system will also help facilitate automatic cross-referencing of medication and allergy interactions.

“It will provide real-time alerts, warnings and flags to draw attention to changes in the patient medication or patient condition.

Moreover, allergy warnings will always be displayed on the screen which directly result in minimizing any medication errors,” Jassmi added.