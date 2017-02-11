Syrian forces foil Daesh infiltration attempts in Latakia: Report

The Syrian army has reportedly thwarted an attempt by Daesh to establish a foothold in the northwestern province of Latakia, killing a large number of the terrorists in the process.

The official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported the development on Saturday, saying the troops had managed to push the terrorists back as the latter engaged in assaults in three directions against separate areas in the northeast of the province.

One Daesh incursion, SANA said, had targeted the town of Kinsabba, situated 50 kilometers away from Latakia’s provincial capital of the same name.

Thanks to close cooperation between the Syrian military and its allies, Daesh has largely been confined to its so-called headquarters in the Arab country, namely the northern city of Raqqah. Late last year, it only managed to stage a comeback in the ancient city of Palmyra in the central province of Homs.

Also on Saturday, the Syrian army and its allies led an anti-terror push against the outfit’s members in Palmyra, killing and injuring dozens of them.

Read more:

Daesh suffers losses across Syria

Daesh cuts off water supply to Syria's Aleppo

Erdogan: US supporting Daesh in Syria

A military source, meanwhile, said that the joint forces had also stricken the terrorists on Awamid Hill on the outskirts of the capital of Homs Province. The counterterrorism raid likewise slew and wounded dozens of the terrorists.

Elsewhere in Homs, the Syrian air force hit other Daesh targets, killing 84 members of the terrorist group.

Daesh has been excluded from a ceasefire agreement that is being applied all over Syria. The ceasefire was facilitated by cooperation among Iran, Turkey and Russia.