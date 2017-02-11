Rouhani hails Sweden for moderate positions on JCPOA

President Hassan Rouhani has said Sweden and Iran share the view that dialogue with the opposition in Syria should bring stability to the war-torn country.

Mr. Rouhani received in Sadabad Palace Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven who is visiting Tehran on Saturday morning. They attended a press conference after the meeting, where President Rouhani praised Swedish moderation in international community especially about Iran’s nuclear negotiations with world powers.

On agenda in the meeting was bilateral relations and Iran’s untapped markets as possible destination for Swedish firms and entrepreneurs to invest; “with a record of long diplomatic relations, Sweden has been a good partner for exchange of opinions and seeking advice in regional and international issues,” Mr. Rouhani told the presser. “As a member of EU and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, the country is important for Iran, now that after JCPOA, both countries could effectively assess mutual potentials for trade and investment.”

“Fields where both countries could cooperate include but are not limited to transportation, environmental issues, communications and IT, and mines; we share a will to restore trade level to well before sanctions, especially in banking sector which had been badly hit by sanctions against Iran’s financial sector,” Rouhani added. “International trade routes crossing Iran and leading in the north to Europe and in the south to India provided a good topic also; we believe Iran’s land routes and railroad could contribute effectively to the corridor.

he regional issues were not absent in the meeting, and President Rouhani and Swedish PM shared the view that ISIL and other extremist groups should be fought and that national dialogue in Syria should bring stability to the country split by war and extremism; “Yemen and Palestinian issue also provided the meeting with subject matter where both sides agreed that in Yemen, humanitarian aid should be delivered to the public victims of Saudi Arabian raids,” Rouhani concluded.