Iran’s defense power fully peaceful: Air Force cmdr.

The commander of Iran’s Air Force has reiterated the peaceful nature of the country’s defensive military power.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s defense power is completely peaceful, and the proof of this assertion is our bright history and developments in the region,” said Brigadier General Hassan Shah Safi, the commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF).

Shah Safi was speaking in a ceremony marking Iran Air Force Day in the capital, Tehran, on Saturday.

He described West Asia as a sensitive and strategic region and said Iran should have a powerful presence in the region and adopt independent policies.

He also said Iran should be an international role model as an independent country that possesses up-to-date military systems that it has acquired based on self-reliance.

Brig. Gen. Shah Safi also said that the IRIAF was ready to conduct joint drills with friendly countries.

The IRIAF “is making efforts to establish good military relations with the armies of friendly countries and play an effective role on the path of promoting peace as well as regional and international security,” he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Shah Safi referred to the hostile polices taken by the incumbent administration of US President Donald Trump and said there has been concern around the world that the policies would accelerate the rise of organized violence and racism.