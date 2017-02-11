Iranian students undergo training to prevent addiction

Society Desk --------------------- All students in grades six and nine of schools will undergo training to prevent addiction, said a senior Education Ministry official.

Nader Mansour Kiaei further said that the Office for Caring Against Social Vulnerabilities has drawn up plans in the fields of education, culture and care during the current academic year to prevent social disorders and risky behaviors.

He also said that 40 percent of the schools are covered by the program.

In addition, training workshops are being held for Education Ministry's staff and parents in schools across the country, he said.

Also, preventive measures such as holding Healthy Adolescent Festival and Mobile Preventive Fairs as well as distribution of cultural products are being taken, he added.

Iran is a global pioneer in the fight against narcotics, said representative of UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in last September.

Alex P. Schmid further said in a meeting with Director General of Iran's Anti-Narcotics Headquarters for International Relations Mahmoud Bayat that European Union has positive evaluation of Iran's performance on anti-narcotics fight.

He said the European Commission is eager to earmark new credit to Iran for the purpose.

Countries such as Denmark, Sweden and Norway are ready to allocate the credit to Iran, he added.