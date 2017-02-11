RSS
News ID:177452
Publish Date: Sat, 11 Feb 2017 15:02:40 GMT
Service: Middle East

Iraqi police clash with Sadr supporters in Baghdad

Iraqi police clash with Sadr supporters in Baghdad

Iraqi security forces have attacked the supporters of influential cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who were holding a protest in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Police on Saturday fired tear gas to disperse the protesters, who approached Baghdad’s heavily-fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies, reported the website of Arabic-language al-Sumaria TV network.

Meanwhile, Sadr has urged the demonstrators to hold a sit-in in the zone.

Sadr’s supporters were demonstrating to urge the government to amend the country’s electoral law. They argue that the country’s current electoral rules are tailored in favor of Iraq’s major parties, which they said are involved in nepotism and corruption.

   
KeyWords
Baghdad
Iraqi
clash
 
Resource: presstv
