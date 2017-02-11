Iran's regional status in anesthesia science high

By Sadeq Dehqan & Katayoon Dashti

Iran has high position in the region in anesthesia science, said the Head of Iranian Society of Anesthesiologist.

Alireza Salimi told Iran Daily that anesthesia services rendered in the country conform to international standards.

Iran doesn't have any shortage of anesthesiologists, he said, adding that 4,000 anesthesiologists render services across the country.

All anesthetics available in the country are acceptable and according to the standards, he said.

The government exerts strong supervision on anesthetics in view of its life-saving role, he added.

If anesthetics are used correctly, he said, their side effects can be controlled.

Frequent use of anesthetics could lead to side effects on cognitive level and learning quality of individuals in the long run, he said.

If anesthetics have low quality and are used by unskilled persons, they can be very fatal, he warned.

Salimi continued that anesthesia is used for surgery, endoscopy, photographing and other diagnostic tests.

"We need new anesthesia medicines and more advanced systems."

On influence of Western sanctions on anesthesia services, he said the government managed to meet the minimum needs of the country. However, the sanctions had negative impact on the diversity of anesthetic systems and facilities, he added.

There are general and local anesthetics, he said. Presence of anesthesiologists in all surgeries and operating theaters is a must, he added.

Anesthesiologists are present before surgery, during surgery and after surgery, he added.

The anesthesiologists visit the patients preoperatively, render counseling services and conduct pre-surgery tests, he said.

"They are present during surgery and they control the patient's pain and anesthetic impacts after surgery."

He said the anesthetic triangle includes three options: Analgesia, putting patient into deep sleep and muscle relaxation.

However, anesthesiologists consider the fourth option: Amnesia which occurs when a patient doesn't remember anything about surgery, he added.

Anesthesiologist prescribes a certain medicine at certain dosage for conducting the abovementioned options, he said.