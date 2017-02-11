Scientists use laser-based camera to view carotid artery

Researchers from the University of Michigan used a unique application of a medical camera to view the carotid artery to assess risk of atherosclerosis.

Atherosclerosis is the buildup of fats, cholesterol and other substances known as plaque in and around the artery walls, which can restrict blood flow and lead to heart attack or stroke, UPI reported.

Researchers at the University of Michigan School of Medicine used a scanning fiber endoscope, or SFE, to acquire high-quality images of potential atherosclerosis regions of the carotid artery that can be missed by conventional radiological techniques.

Dr. Luis Savastano, a Michigan Medicine resident neurosurgeon and first author of the study, said, "The camera actually goes inside the vessels.

"We can see with very high resolution the surface of the vessels and any lesions, such as a ruptured plaque, that could cause a stroke.

“This technology could possibly find the 'smoking gun' lesion in patients with strokes of unknown cause, and may even be able to show which silent, but at-risk, plaques may cause a cardiovascular event in the future."

The SFE was created by Eric Seibel, PhD, research professor at the University of Washington and co-author of the study.

The SFE was originally designed to detect early cancer by clearing imaging cancer cells that are invisible with clinical endoscopes.

For the study, researchers generated images of human arteries using the SFE by illuminating tissues with multiple laser beams, and digitally reconstruct high-definition images to assess the severity of atherosclerosis.

Seibel added, "In addition to discovering the cause of the stroke, the endoscope can also assist neurosurgeons with therapeutic interventions by guiding stent placement, releasing drugs and biomaterials and helping with surgeries.”