US blocks Palestinian from leading UN mission in Libya

The United States blocked the appointment of the former Palestinian prime minister to lead the UN political mission in Libya, saying it was acting to support its ally Israel.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley said the Trump administration "was disappointed" to see that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had sent a letter to the Security Council indicating his intention to appoint Salam Fayyad, who served as the Palestinian Authority's prime minister from 2007-2013, as the next UN special representative to Libya, AP reported on Saturday.

"For too long the UN has been unfairly biased in favor of the Palestinian Authority to the detriment of our allies in Israel," Haley said.

"Going forward, the United States will act, not just talk, in support of our allies."

Palestine is a non-member observer state at the United Nations and its independence has been recognized by 137 of the 193 UN member nations. But Haley said the United States doesn't recognize a Palestinian state "or support the signal" Fayyad's appointment would send within the United Nations.

UN diplomats said Fayyad is well-respected for his work in reforming the Palestinian Authority and spurring its economy and had the support of the 14 other Security Council members to succeed Martin Kobler in the Libya job.

Guterres had informed the Security Council this week of his intention to name Fayyad to lead the UN support mission in Libya and help broker talks on a faltering political deal.

Fayyad, 64, also served as finance minister twice. He had been tapped to replace Martin Kobler of Germany, who has been the Libya envoy since November 2015.

Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Saturday that the proposal to nominate Fayyad "was solely based on Mr. Fayyad’s recognized personal qualities and his competence for that position".

Hanan Ashrawi, an executive committee member of the Palestine Liberation Organization, denounced the US objection as "unconscionable".

"We hope that saner voices will prevail and that the US will take back this irrational and discriminatory decision immediately and not deprive the UN of such a highly qualified individual," Ashrawi said in a statement.