'Iran, Malay World' conference kicks off in Malaysia

International Conference on 'Civilization and Cultural Heritage of Iran and the Malay World: A Cultural Discourse' was inaugurated on Saturday in Kuala Lumpur in a ceremony attended by Iran's Ambassador to Malaysia Marzieh Afkham, professors and international experts.

According to IRNA, the event was hosted by the University of Nottingham Malaysia Campus in cooperation with Iranian Cultural Center in Malaysia, Eastern and Western Asia Institute, University of Malaya faculty for social science and art and the Malay studies department of the National University of Singapore.

The topics to be discussed in the two-day conference includes anthropology, sociology, religious and cultural studies, literature, history, philosophy, linguistics, geography and art.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the event, an associate professor in the Department of Sociology at the National University of Singapore Farid al-Attas underlined the importance of understanding cultural commonalities between Iran and the World Malay.

Al-Attas hoped that the participants from Iran, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia will hold fruitful talks.

"Iran as a country with a rich culture and civilization in the West Asia region has maintained long-standing relations with World Malay which has had historical and trade ties with the Islamic Republic," Afkham told the gathering.