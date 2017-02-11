Shamkhani: Russian jets may use Iran’s airspace

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani said the Syria-bound Russian warplanes targeting terrorists in the Arab country could be allowed to use the Iranian airspace.

Considering the “strategic” ties between Iran and Russia in the fight against terrorism, Iranian defense officials may give permission for the Russian jets to fly in the country’s airspace for logistical support for the ground operation against terrorist groups in Syria, Shamkhani said on Saturday.

The Russian planes’ use of Iran’s airspace will require arrangements and joint decisions that depend on the practical needs in the battleground, he explained, Tasnim News Agency reported.

A permission for the Russian jets to cross over Iran will require expert studies, detailed checks and an accurate schedule, the official added.

Iran and Russia have formed a strong alliance in recent years, with both supporting Syria’s legitimate government against foreign-backed terrorists.

In August 2016, Iran let Russian fighter jets to use its Nojeh military airbase in Hamedan Province for missions in Syria.

Syria has been gripped by conflict since March 2011 with various terrorist groups, including Daesh, currently controlling parts of it.