Iran, Sweden ties based on mutual respect

By Rasoul Mohajer*

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven arrived in Tehran on Saturday at the head of a high-ranking political and economic delegation on a three-day visit. Löfven is the top most Swedish executive official visiting Iran in decades. Hence, his trip has great significance.

Löfven’s trip to Tehran comes as a time that new US President Donald Trump has stepped up Washington’s anti-Iran rhetoric. He hurled affronts at Iranians by issuing an executive order banning the citizens of the Islamic Republic and six other countries from visiting the US. Trump said the order was in line with his administration’s efforts to combat terrorism.

His comments come as Iran, which is a victim of terrorism, has spared no efforts to tackle the gloomy phenomenon. The Iraqi and Syrian governments have time and again thanked Tehran for its efforts to help these countries fight terrorist groups such as Daesh.

Löfven’s trip to Iran is a practical response to Trump’s anti-Iran stances. The Swedish premier has hailed Iran’s unique role in the Middle East. He has described the Islamic Republic as an influential power which can play a major role in resolving regional crises.

Likewise, with its accepted social norms, Sweden follows moderate policies.

The Scandinavian nation is the first EU member state in Western Europe which recognized the Palestinian state.

Stockholm has also backed calls for eliminating nuclear weapons from across the globe. Such policies are in line with those pursued by Tehran.

Furthermore, Löfven, who is visiting Iran at the invitation of President Hassan Rouhani, seeks to cement Stockholm-Tehran ties, which will be a turning point in bilateral ties.

Moreover, the Swedish premier makes few foreign trips with a limited number who accompany him. However, his accompanying delegation in Tehran includes companies which have a major role in the country’s economy and exports.

Some of the major Swedish companies refused to cut ties with the Islamic Republic under tough US-led sanctions.

Swedish heavy vehicles are currently plying on Iranian roads and play a significant role in Iran’s road transportation system.

Sweden has old economic ties with Iran. Swedish engineers built a bridge on Karun River in southwestern Iran around 80 years ago. The Scandinavian nation also played a significant role in constructing Iran’s railway and improving infrastructure industries.

Relations between some European countries and Middle Eastern nations are based on political affiliations. However, Sweden has always been seeking to establish ties with the Islamic Republic on the basis of mutual respect.

*Rasoul Mohajer is Iran’s ambassador to Sweden