IME weekly trade exceeds $265m

Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) announced that commodities valued at about $267 million and weighing over 535,391 tons were traded in its domestic trading and exports halls in the past working week (February 4-9).

The exchange said its domestic and exports halls traded in over 235,795 tons of oil and petrochemical products, including 67,996 tons of bitumen, 58,913 tons of polymer products, 24,131 tons of chemical products, 2,330 tons of sulfur, 415 tons of insulation and 10 tons of argon valued at $135 million during the period, Fars News Agency reported.

In addition, its agricultural trading hall also dealt in 3,125 tons of sugar, 300 tons of feed barley, 900 tons of rice and 8,882 tons of maize last week.

Also, the exchange conducted transactions in 270,259 tons of metal and mineral products, including 161,369 tons of steel products, 2,570 tons of copper, 120 tons of molybdenum concentrate and 1,100 tons of aluminum valued at $118 million in the past week.

The IME was set up on September 20, 2007 in accordance with Article 95 of the new law of Securities Market of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the merger of agricultural and metal exchanges of Tehran. The merger marked a new chapter in Iran's capital market providing endless trading opportunities for customers both at home and abroad.

Economic and industrial sectors benefit from the exchange. The IME currently offers various services, including:

Performing as the first market providing access to the initial offering of the listed commodities in the IME,

Price discovery and price making for Iran's over-the-counter (OTC), secondary markets and end users,

Providing venue for government sales and procurement purchases,

Providing trading platform and user interface,

Providing clearing and settlement services,

Risk management,

Technology services,

Training market participants.