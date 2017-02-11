Iran outscores Japan in second basketball friendly

Sports Desk

Iran’s men defeated Japan 73-68 defeat to Japan in its second international basketball friendly fixture against the East Asian side on Saturday.

The game was held in the northernmost of Japan’s main islands, Hokkaido, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Iran won the first third and fourth quarters 18-10, 20-12, 23-21 and lost the second one 12-25.

Like Friday’s match, Mohammad Jamshidi was Iran’s top-scorer with 26 points.

On Friday, Iran conceded a 74-85 defeat to Japan in match held in the same island.

Iran lost the first three quarters 14-17, 16-21, 18-24 and won the last 10-miute period 26-23.

Jamshidi with 22 points and 6 assists was Iran’s top-scorer, followed by Arsalan Kazemi, Sajjad Mashaiekhi and Rouzbeh Arghavan with 18, 14 and 12 points, respectively, as the other Iranian players who tallied more than 10 points.

The Iranian squad in the two friendlies comprised Arghavan, Jamshidi, Kazemi, Mashaiekhi, Behnam Yakhchali, Vahid Delirzahan, Saleh Foroutan, Salar Monji, Amir-Hossein Azari, Amir-Hossein Khandan-Pour, Shayan Pour-Kaveh and Amir-Hossein Rezaei-Far.