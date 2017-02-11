Rouhani calls for boosting ties with ECO members

President Hassan Rouhani in a telephone conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif called for a more active role of Economic Cooperation Organization member sates to uphold the organization's status.

"The 13th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Pakistan will hopefully help forge closer ties among member-states and strengthen cooperation in the regional organization," President Rouhani said during the phone talk on Friday night, Fars News Agency reported.

The Iranian president said that the Islamic Revolution created a unique opportunity for deepening ties with neighboring and Muslim states, and said, "Iran and Pakistan boast extensive facilities to boost economic, political and cultural cooperation, which should be used in line with the interests of the two nations."

Nawaz Sharif congratulated the Iranian government and people on the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, and said, "Further development of relations with Iran is a top priority of Pakistan's foreign policy."

The Pakistani prime minister described Iran as a friendly and brotherly country, and said, “We are trying to further strengthen bilateral relations."

Sharif also invited President Rouhani to attend the 13th ECO Summit, and said that Iran's participation in the meeting is very significant for promoting ECO status.

ECO is an intergovernmental regional organization established in 1985 by Iran, Pakistan and Turkey providing a platform to promote economic, technical and cultural cooperation among member-states.

The organization was expanded in 1992 to include seven new members, including Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.