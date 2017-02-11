Oil revenues to reach $50b next year: Minister

Iran's oil exports has reached the pre-sanctions level and its oil revenues will reach $45 billion to $50 billion in the Iranian year to March 21, 2018, if prices remain at $55 per barrel, said Iran's oil minister.

Bijan Namdar Zanganeh added that oil and condensates exports stood at 1.2 million barrels a day in the five months of 2013 while the figure reached 2.8 barrels a day in the past four months — up by 1.6 million barrels, reported IRNA.

Western observers welcomed the increase in Iran's oil exports he said, noting, current year's oil sales brought some $40 billion, of which some will be collected next year.

Oil customers have now increased and there are no limits in the rate of exports, which has made the country powerful, he said.

Zanganeh further noted that South Pars phases 17 to 21 will be officially inaugurated in March. When they come on stream, they will produce 150 million cubic meters of sweet gas a day, he said.

He said that the ministry plans to produce ten major oil industry equipments domestically.

Some of the agreements to that effect have been reached while others are in the final stage of negotiations, he said, noting that Iran will be transformed into one of the good producers of oil equipment in the region which will be qualified for exports.

Exports to Europe

Meanwhile, Managing Director of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) Ali Kardor said that given the willingness of some European countries to buy crude oil from Iran, the country may increase its exports to Europe in the current year.

Speaking to Tasnim News Agency, Kardor said Iran currently exports 600,000 to 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day to Europe.

He predicted that the figure would rise in 2017 given the eagerness of more European countries to buy crude oil from the Islamic Republic.

The deputy oil minister further said that all of the problems in the way of transportation insurance for Iranian oil and petroleum products have been resolved following the lifting of sanctions.

The sanctions were terminated after Iran and the P5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany) on July 14, 2015 reached a conclusion over the text of a comprehensive 159-page deal on Tehran's nuclear program on July 14, 2015 and started implementing it on January 16, 2016.

Earlier this week, Kardor said the country's oil production would exceed four million barrels a day by the end of March.

Iran's production stood at about 3.7 million barrels a day in the last quarter of 2016, according to independent sources used by OPEC.