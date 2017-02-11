Envoy: Iran ready to boost ties with Pakistan

Iranian ambassador to Islamabad underlined that his country is prepared to expand all-out relation with Pakistan.

"Tehran has always expressed readiness to boost relations with Islamabad in the political, economic, cultural and technological areas," Mehdi Honardoust said on Saturday, reported Fars News Agency.

The ambassador cited the common historical, cultural, linguistic, and religious bonds as joint heritage of the two countries which will be the most important preservers of friendship and mutual respect among the two nations.

Honardoust noted a number of projects at various levels, including Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline and electricity exports, are currently under consideration. Once they are realized, there would be fruitful results in various fields in economic, he said, pointing to the social and welfare atmosphere for the people and government of brotherly country of Pakistan.

"In recent years, there have been a 30 percent increase in bilateral trade and hopefully with the removal of some impediments, it will increase to five billion dollars," the Iranian ambassador said.

In relevant remarks on Monday, Pakistani Ambassador to Iran Asif Khan Durrani voiced his satisfaction with the current trend of trade and diplomatic relations between Tehran and Islamabad.

"The relations between the two neighboring countries are progressing well," Durrani said.

He reiterated that Tehran and Islamabad have always stood by each other.

"We have a range of banking problems which are due to banks working with dollar. However, the problem is not restricted to Pakistan and other countries face the same problem for banking transactions with Iran," Durrani added.

The ambassador hoped that the banking problem between Iran and Pakistan would be removed soon.

Also earlier in February, Head of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Alaeddin Boroujerdi in a meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister Sartaj Aziz in Islamabad underlined the need for increasing mutual cooperation in the fight against international terrorism.

"We need to join hands to fight terrorist groups across the world," Boroujerdi said during the meeting.