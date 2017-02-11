Deputy FM: Russia disagrees with US anti-JCPOA stance

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov says Moscow disagrees with Washington’s policies against Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“We [Russians] do not agree with the US [over its opposition to the nuclear accord]. We believe, the JCPOA has been drawn up based on precise tools and it has moderate mechanism. Hence, there are no concerns over the accord and its implementation,” Ryabkov told IRNA’s reporter in an exclusive interview in Moscow.

US President Donald Trump has time and again lashed out at his predecessor for signing the JCPOA.

During the US election campaign, Trump called the nuclear pact a “disaster” and “the worst deal ever negotiated”.

The Republican billionaire also threatened to tear up the deal, but he later made a U-turn and said his administration would try to renegotiate the accord.

The JCPOA was inked between Tehran and the P5+1 group of world powers, namely Russia, China, France, Britain, the US and Germany on July 14, 2015.

The deal, which took effect in January 2016, ended decades of economic sanctions against Iran in exchange for some restrictions on its nuclear program.

Ryabkov said the nuclear deal has had “positive impacts” adding that the Islamic Republic continues to comply with its commitments under the agreement.

He noted that the JCPOA will benefit everyone, including the US “because it is efficient in maintaining international and regional stability”.

The Russian deputy foreign minister also reacted to White House’s threats against Tehran saying the “policy of threatening Iran will be to no avail”.

The Trump administration has stepped up its anti-Iran threats since the Islamic Republic test-fired a missile last month.

He echoed his predecessors’ remarks saying Washington considers all options against Iran including a military one.

The US claims that Iran’s missile test violated the nuclear accord and a UN resolution which endorsed it. Tehran, however, says the launch did not breach the JCPOA or the UN resolution, because such projectiles are not designed to carry nuclear warheads.