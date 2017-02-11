Iran's Rezaei remains 3rd in UWW’s latest GR rankings

Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Qassem Rezaei poses with his medal after snatching bronze in the men's 98kg competitions of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Carioca Arena 2 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 17, 2016. presstv.com

Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Qassem Rezaei reinforced his world’s third-ranked position in the 98kg weight category in the latest monthly rankings of the United World Wrestling (UWW).

The 31-year-old Rio 2016 Olympics bronze medalist renewed his claim to the spot on Thursday, and followed Yasmany Lugo Cabrera from Cuba and Armenian wrestler Artur Aleksanyan in the second and top positions respectively, Press TV reported.

Turkey’s Cenk Ildem, Russian sportsman Nikita Melnikov, Swedish Fredrik Schoen and Alin Alexuc-Ciurariu from Romania ranked fourth to seventh in the same weight division.

On August 17, 2016, Rezaei notched up an emphatic 8-0 victory in the round of 16 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Carioca Arena 2 indoor stadium, and eliminated Venezuelan Greco-Roman wrestler Luillys Pérez.

He then faced 26-year-old Cuban opponent Lugo Cabrera in the quarterfinals, but was not in perfect composure and eventually lost 4-0 to him.

The Iranian wrestler overcame Xiao Di from China and Sweden’s Schoen respectively in his pursuit of the bronze medal, and ended his campaign with a bronze medal.