First archeological excavations conducted in southern Iran

The first season of archeological excavations is underway in the historical site of Jondi Shapour in the southern province of Khuzestan which was one of the four important cities during the Sassanid era.

According to the Research Institute of Iran Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization, the head of the first season of archeological excavations in Jondi Shapour, Yousef Moradi said the objective of the excavations is to identify the structure of the city and its constituent elements.

"During this season of excavations, the vestiges of a residential house built of brick and stone in the first centuries of Islam were identified," he said.

"The city in the Sassanid era and the first centuries of Islam had been one of the most important political centers (such as Iran's battle with Rome, the Mani Movement, the Anushzad uprising, conquest of the city by the Muslims), social-cultural developments (such as settlement of the Roman prisoners of war, existence of different racial, linguistics, and religious elements, establishment of scientific centers such as the Jondi Shapour University) and economic (such as development of industry and trade especially textile weaving and agricultural like cultivation of sugar cane and rice)," he noted.