'Cold Breath' to inhale Ridgefield air

The film will compete with 90 films from across the world in the US state of Connecticut, Mehr News Agency reported.

'Cold Breath' recounts the story of Maryam who has passed her thirties. The woman was born as a girl, went through her puberty as a boy and on the way of love and subsistence she tried hard to pass her every day life like a male.

The cast and crew of the film will not attend the festival due to the disrespect of Donald Trump for his controversial travel ban of citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations, including Iran, an order recently suspended by US federal court.

RIFF is a site-specific film festival that aims to make the world a more compassionate place by sharing stories from around the globe through cinema. The festival will run from May 19 to 21, 2017.