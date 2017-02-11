Brazilian state charges 700 striking police with revolt

Authorities in the Brazilian state of Espírito Santo indicted more than 700 striking military police officers as the federal government sent in more troops in an effort to end a week of violent anarchy that has left more than 120 people dead.

The public safety director, André Garcia, said on Friday that 703 officers had been charged with the “crime of revolt,” The Guardian reported.

Espírito Santo is one of several Brazilian states grappling with a budget crisis that is crippling essential public services for millions of citizens. The police strike over the past week, over pay, has left a security vacuum and led to rampant assaults, heists and looting, often in broad daylight.

State authorities said on Friday that they had reached a deal with strikers and police were expected to return to work by 7a.m. on Saturday. But some relatives of striking police officers said the unions that made the deal did not represent them.

Brazil’s military police force patrolled the country’s cities and its members were barred by law from going on strike.

Limited protests by police in nearby Rio de Janeiro alarmed many residents of the teeming city of 12 million people, many of whom live in fear of violence between rival drug gangs spilling out of hillside slums.

A spokesman for the local police union in Espírito Santo said the death toll from a week of unrest had risen to 122. Many of the dead are believed to come from rival criminal gangs, according to police.

State officials have not officially confirmed the number of dead. If accurate, the toll would be more than six times the homicide rate in the state last year.

President Michel Temer’s government said late on Thursday that hundreds more soldiers and federal police would be sent in to help stem the chaos, focused mostly in the metropolitan region of Vitória, the state capital.

After an initial deployment of 1,200 troops in recent days, as many as 3,000 would be there by the weekend, the Defense Ministry said.

State officials said on Friday that more than 700 striking state officers, who in Brazil are organized with military-style ranks and rules, would be charged with rebellion.

Wives and family members who have blockaded police stations could also face fines and other penalties, they said.

Local officials have closed schools, clinics and public transportation, while shops and other businesses have closed their shutters, causing about $30 million in losses, according to a state retail association.

Meanwhile, in Rio, where the state government has been struggling to pay salaries, family members of some officers blocked the entrance to a handful of local police stations early on Friday in an effort to keep squad members from patrolling.