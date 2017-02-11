Leader urges enhanced Iran-Sweden ties

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that Iran welcomes enhancing ties with Sweden in all areas of mutual interest.

In a meeting with visiting Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, Ayatollah Khamenei expressed hope that all agreements achieved by the countries will be materialized.

The Leader pointed to long-standing relations between Tehran and Stockholm, saying that Sweden is a “reputable country” in the eye of the Iranian nation.

He added that such good reputation could help foster cooperation.

Ayatollah Khamenei said Iran expects Sweden to put bilateral agreements into force, stressing that they should not remain on paper.

President Hassan Rouhani was also present at the meeting. The Swedish premier, for his turn, described his trip to Tehran as “historic”. “We talked about economic ties and important regional issues, and we try to make agreements come true.”

Five agreements signed

Earlier in the day at a joint press conference, President Rouhani, with the Swedish premier, urged the European Union to buttress the bloc’s banking relations with Iran so as to optimize opportunities provided by the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and six world powers.

Rouhani said the country favored better banking transactions with Sweden.

The president further hailed Sweden’s “moderate” approach vis-à-vis Iran, which he said was maintained even when Tehran was under sanctions over its nuclear work.

Lofven arrived in Tehran on Saturday at the head of a high-ranking political and economic delegation on a three-day visit.

The visit by the Swedish premier also featured the two sides signing five memorandums of understanding (MoUs) of cooperation. The documents enabled cooperation in the areas of innovation and technology, higher education and research, road construction, communication and information technology, and family and women’s affairs.

Rouhani said, “The visit by the Swedish prime minister and a ranking delegation signifies the two countries’ serious will to develop bilateral ties and consult toward the reduction of tensions in the region as well as international peace and stability.”

The countries are determined to have the level of bilateral ties returned to the pre-sanctions era, he said.

The nuclear deal, signed in 2015 between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries, namely the US, UK, France, Russia, China, and Germany, lifted nuclear-related sanctions on Tehran, offering big opportunities for foreign investment in the country.

Lofven stressed the historic nature of his visit, of which he said he was “very proud”.

He added that the rank of his accompanying delegation indicated the importance his country attached to Iran and to relations with the Islamic Republic.

He also announced that his visit was to be followed by several more high-level trips by Swedish officials to Iran.