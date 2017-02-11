US, Europe instrumental in Mideast bitter events: Leader

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has blamed the United States and many European countries for the bitter events in the Middle East.

“The US and many European powers have played a role in the creation of bitter events in Syria and Iraq and the regional nations, well aware of such meddling, truly hold a negative view of them,” the Leader said in a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in Tehran on Saturday.

He added that the interference of certain big powers is the root cause of the existing issues in the Middle East.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, the Leader added that regional issues should be solved by countries in the region.

Ayatollah Khamenei pointed to improving situation in Iraq and stated that the Syrian issue can also be solved “but it requires an end to support for terrorism and warmongering.”