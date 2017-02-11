Iran aims to boost security, stability in Mideast: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the main goal of the Islamic Republic is to establish and promote stability and security across the Middle East region.

“We attach great importance to the security of our neighbors and that’s why we have rushed to help countries that have asked for Iran’s assistance in the fight against terrorism,” Rouhani said in a meeting between senior delegations of Iran and Sweden, co-chaired by him and Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, in Tehran on Saturday.

He described terrorism as the main threat to the region and stressed the importance of adopting measures to uproot the vicious phenomenon.

He said the Israeli regime is making very provocative moves in the region, adding, “As a big responsibility, all [countries] must understand that the acts and behavior of the Zionist regime [Israel] are among the main root causes of insecurity and tension in the region.”

The Iranian president pointed to numerous conflicts among regional countries and expressed hope that the United Nations Security Council would be able to play a positive role in establishing peace and stability in the region.

The Swedish prime minister, for his part, said his country welcomes an initiative launched by Iran, Russia and Turkey on the establishment of a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and called on all countries to support it.

Lofven added that he agrees with President Rouhani’s stance on the importance of fighting terrorism and said Sweden would make further efforts to eliminate the ominous phenomenon.

He emphasized that Iran plays a pivotal role in the region and expressed hope that Tehran would continue its efforts to improve regional security and stability.

Heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, the Swedish premier arrived in Tehran on Friday night for a three-day visit. Earlier in the day, Iran and Sweden signed five documents for cooperation in the presence of Lofven and Rouhani.

The documents enable cooperation in the areas of innovation and technology, higher education and research, road construction, communication and information technology, and family and women’s affairs.