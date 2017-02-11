Trump does not understand his job description: Analyst

US President Donald Trump’s delusions are becoming everyday occurrence because he does not understand his job description, according to Myles Hoenig, an American political analyst and activist.

Hoenig, a former Green Party candidate for Congress, made the remarks in an interview with Press TV on Saturday while commenting on a report which says Trump has come under pressure to provide evidence of voter fraud after he claimed that voters were bused into New Hampshire.

During a private lunch meeting with a bipartisan group of 10 senators on Thursday, Trump reportedly suggested that he and Republican Senator Kelly Ayotte would have won New Hampshire in the November elections if not for the “thousands” of people who were “brought in on buses” from neighboring Massachusetts to “illegally” vote in the battleground state.

Trump received 46.5 percent of the vote in New Hampshire, while Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton won 46.8 percent and carried the state's four electoral votes.

“Joseph McCarthy initially had 250 names of Communists who had infiltrated the State Department by 1950. Mainstream media and the Clinton campaign rail against Russian interference in the election to help Trump- without providing any evidence,” Hoenig said.

“The Gulf of Tonkin incident and WMDs in Iraq were false flag operations. So much more to include but now we have Trump with millions of illegal voting going on during the election, including thousands that directly impacted the New Hampshire election in Clinton’s favor,” he stated.

“Lying in Washington is an art form”

“Lying in Washington is an art form,” Hoenig said. “But is it lying when it is believed due to one’s one inability to discern reality from fantasy, especially when ego is involved?” he asked.

“Trump’s latest accusation is not taken seriously by anyone outside his bubble but it is fodder for journalistic inquiry. The question is will he or his spokesperson Spicer be asked on a regular basis to back up this claim? When Kellyanne Conway was grilled by Tapper of CNN about lies coming from the White House she did a good job of deflecting. How much of a stomach does the media have to pursue this?” he further asked.

“This is clearly a partisan fight with the media. President Obama was never put in a position to defend a lie. When 16-year-old Colorado-born al-Awlaki was murdered by Obama’s drone in Yemen the media remained silent. Even his 8-year-old sister recently murdered the same way by Trump draws little attention, for fear that it will bring up her brother’s murder,” he said.

“Trump’s delusions are getting to be an everyday occurrence. His ability to truly appreciate his job description is doubtful. He’ll tweet to support his daughter’s clothes’ line in Nordstrom’s but serious issues of the day take a back seat,” the analyst noted.

“In a way, we owe it to the DNC for giving us Trump. As potentially dangerous as he is, his lunacy shows what our political system creates. People are openly talking about impeachment, even on the floor of Congress, and it hasn’t even been a month since he’s taken the oath,” he said.

“But the political system also gives us Vice President Pence who makes Trump look like a progressive, yet this is what so many who have been asleep for 8 years are calling for,” Hoenig concluded.