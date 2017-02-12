Iran plans new space stations

Science Desk

Iranian Space Agency is completing and launching the new space stations in Salmas in the northwest, Chabahar in southeast as well as one in northeast of the country.

Mohsen Bahrami, head of the agency, said that the headquarters of the agency has been established in Mahdasht, Karaj, Alborz Province.

With expansion of space infrastructures, the monitoring of the satellite information will increase, he said.

On inauguration of Qeshm Space Center on Qeshm Island, Persian Gulf, with its remarkable capacities, he said the center has been launched on the island due to its strategic location.

Bahrami said that Qeshm Space Center, as one of the centers for receiving and monitoring satellite information, has been equipped with proper infrastructures.

Also, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Qeshm Free Trade Zone and Qeshm Space Center to monitor red tides and aquatic animals from the new center.

The development of remote-sensing satellites will be completed over the next five years and Iranian-made telecommunication satellite will be completed in eight to 10 years.