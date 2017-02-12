RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

February 12, 2017 0437 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:177517
Publish Date: Sun, 12 Feb 2017 14:59:00 GMT
Service: Iran

Deep-sea mining causes long-lasting ecological damage

Deep-sea mining causes long-lasting ecological damage

Analyses by scientists at the National Oceanography Center in England suggest deep-sea mining operations will have long-lasting ecological consequences.

Researchers reviewed the available scientific literature on small-scale sea-floor disturbances and found clear and measurable impacts to marine ecosystems lasting decades, UPI wrote.

As metals become scarce on land, the mining industry has turned its attention to the deep sea floor, where vast expanses of nodules rest.

Nodules are potato-sized rocks featuring significant amounts of high-quality metals like copper, manganese and nickel.

No commercial deep-sea mining operations are yet underway, but the International Seabed Authority has issued several exploratory mining licenses to companies from multiple countries.

Scientists have been conducting sea-floor disturbance experiments since the 1970s. The predictive value of a single experiment is limiting, but by surveying a variety of these experiments, scientists at National Occupational Classification (NOC) were able to identify broader patterns.

All of the experiments analyzed by NOC researchers were much smaller than an actual mining operation.

“These studies will underestimate the impacts of mining," researcher said.

"Many would not even represent one month's work for a full-scale commercial operation, which might last for twenty years."

The longest experiment included in the survey lasted 26 years. Though the disturbed site showed some evidence of recovery, biodiversity and abundance remained diminished.

Because the deep sea floor is still poorly understood by scientists, researchers said environmental officials must be extra vigilant in regulating deep-sea mining operations.

   
KeyWords
Deep
mining
ecological
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2172 sec