Tehran beggar children to be collected

Rehabilitation center for chronic mental patients inaugurated

A 10-day plan started for organizing beggar children in Tehran on February 11, said Tehran's governor.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Ahba Institute ― daily center for training and rehabilitating chronic mental patients ― Issa Farhadi said the project, which would run for 10 days, is especially related to the children who are suffering from forced labor.

He added: “We had this kind of plan in the past, but now we focus on it more seriously.”

Farhadi also said: “We will look into conditions of these children after they are collected by welfare officers. We won’t let them go by themselves.”

Tehran’s State Welfare Department has allocated 80 billion rials ($2.6 million) for families of these children, he added.

Farhadi continued that Ahba is the first specialized training center for chronic mental patients across the country.

The center started its activity on February 10. It has been established in an area of 570sq.m. and has the capacity to render daily services to 60 patients.

The therapy services, social rehabilitation, family counseling and training, art therapy, occupational therapy and theater therapy are among the services which are offered by this center.

The services will be free for all the patients that are under the coverage of the State Welfare Organization.