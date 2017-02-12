Top forecaster: The Great Recession is still with us

By Rex Nutting* It’s been 10 years now since the credit bubble began to unravel, and we’re still struggling to recover from the Great Recession that resulted from that collapse.

John Silvia, chief economist at Wells Fargo Economics and the winner of Market Watch’s Forecaster of the Month contest for January, said that in important ways we’ll never really recover, marketwatch.com wrote.

The Great Recession permanently altered the economy of the United States, Silvia and his colleagues argue in a new research paper: We are much poorer than we would be if the recession hadn’t happened. How much poorer? By one estimate, US real gross domestic product has been nearly 10 percent lower, on average, for each of the past nine years, Silvia said, which means that (by my calculations) we’ve lost about $13.6 trillion in output.

Real disposable incomes are about $11 trillion lower over those nine years, amounting to a loss of more than $35,000 per person. That’s the equivalent of everyone in America getting laid off for 11 months.

It also means we’ve lost tens of millions of jobs, and hundreds of billions of dollars of investment. It’s permanently altered the character of the labor market.

“Three generations were affected, each in a different way,” Silvia said in a phone interview. The older generation took a huge hit to their wealth, which was mostly in housing, but also in their retirement portfolios. Many of these older workers have had to delay retirement.

For those between 25 and 55, job loss has been the biggest challenge. “About a quarter of them will never make it up because they have a lower earning trajectory,” Silvia said. The permanent loss of income for the middle class and the lower middle class has led to a lot of ‘political frustration’, he said with a lot of understatement.

For millennials, the Great Recession has forced a re-evaluation of lives and their place in the economy. They know they’ll never have a real job unless they have a college credential, so millions are doing what it takes, including taking on massive debt, to get there. Most have downsized their expectations about consumption, Silvia said.

*Rex Nutting is an American journalist, economist, columnist and the Washington bureau chief for the financial information news site MarketWatch.