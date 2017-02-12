Erdogan: Turkish troops inside Daesh bastion al-Bab

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said Turkish troops and their militant allies have entered the center of the Daesh-held bastion al-Bab, saying its capture was imminent.

"Al-Bab is now besieged from all fronts ... Our forces entered the center" with militants, Erdogan told journalists in Istanbul, AFP said.

Erdogan said it was "only a matter of time" before the allied forces took full control of the flashpoint town.

"Daesh forces have begun leaving al-Bab completely," he said.

The Turkish army launched an ambitious campaign inside Syria on August 24 codenamed Euphrates Shield under the pretext of cleaning its border from Daesh terrorists and stopping the advance of Kurdish militia.

But the clashes in al-Bab have proved the toughest in the campaign, with Turkish military fatalities surging.

One Turkish soldier was killed and three others wounded in clashes with Daesh terrorists on Sunday.

The latest casualty raised the number of Turkish troops killed in the Syria offensive to 67.

Al-Bab, located 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of the Turkish border, is the terror group's last stronghold in the northern province of Aleppo and is also being targeted by government forces.

Turkish forces have advanced into the town from the west in recent days, and now control around 10 percent of the city and all of its western suburbs, a UK-based monitor said.

Syrian government forces and allied militia have also made gains south of al-Bab, near the town of Tadef, since Friday, reaching an area 1.5 kilometers from the town.

Final goal

Erdogan also said the final goal of Turkey's incursion into Syria was not just to retake al-Bab, but to cleanse a border region including Raqqa of the terrorists.

"The ultimate goal is to cleanse a 5,000-square-km area," Erdogan said.

He said Turkish forces has no intention of staying in Syria once the area had been cleared of both Daesh and Kurdish YPG militia fighters, whom Turkey sees as a hostile force.