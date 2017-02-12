Rouhani urges enhanced Iran-Moldova ties

President Hassan Rouhani called for the expansion of ties between the Islamic Republic and Moldova.

"All opportunities and potentials should be tapped to develop all-out relations between Tehran and Chisinau,” Rouhani told his visiting Moldovan counterpart Igor Dodon in Tehran.‏

The Iranian president said the two nations can have “good cooperation” in different fields such as tourism, agriculture, transportation as well as transit.

“The South-North Corridor that will continue from the Indian Ocean to Russia, China, Central Asia and East Europe, will provide a good transit route. This route can be extended to Moldova via Iran’s rail road,” he said.

Rouhani also attached importance to bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.

“The Islamic Republic, with it high capabilities in producing oil, gas and gas condensates can meet an important part of Moldova’s need in this sector,” he said.

The Iranian chief executive added that the expansion of bilateral ties in the banking sector will result in promoting trade and economic relations.

Rouhani also said efforts should be made to help investors get familiar with the capacities and potentials of Iran and Moldova.

The Moldovan president echoed Rouhani’s remarks, calling for the promotion of bilateral ties.

“The current vast opportunities for cooperation between Iran and Moldova should be used to promote economic and trade ties,” he said.

Dodon also invited Rouhani to officially visit Moldova.