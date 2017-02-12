'The Dream of Water' fetches Berlin film award

Iranian film 'Dream of Water', directed by Farhad Mehranfar won the best feature film at the 10th edition of Green Me Film Festival which was held on January 23-29 in Berlin.

The Iranian flick along with four other films all were named as the best feature films of the German festival, ISNA wrote.

Produced by Farabi Cinema Foundation, 'Dream of Water' has been earlier screened at Busan International Film Festival and São Paulo International Film Festival.

Its cast includes Hossein Mahjoub, Payam Fazli, Maryam Nahvi and Afshin Jafarikhah.

Mehranfar's film recounts the story of a young man who works for the Water Supply Organization after the breakdown of his car in the desert and reaches an abandoned village. With the help of an old man who is the remaining inhabitant of that region, he goes down the aqueduct. The old man's condition to get him out is finding the spring that he believes is hidden under the ground.

Since 2008, the Green Me Film Festival has offered a platform for green film in the run-up to the Berlin International Film Festival. It honors the filmmakers with the Green Me Award, a prize that focuses on the green film genre. In 2016, it honored filmmakers with the Green Me Award for best Water and/or Ocean film.